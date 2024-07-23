Arsenal’s “strong” transfer interest in La Liga star confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Mikel Merino to Arsenal transfer story could soon be one to watch closely as he expects there could be some developments on the deal by the end of the week.

Speaking on his YouTube channel in the video below, Romano summed up his current information on the Merino deal, saying that Arsenal’s interest is strong, though they are currently focused on finalising the Riccardo Calafiori signing.

Arsenal have still not made a bid for Merino, who also has admirers in the form of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but it seems this remains one to watch in the days ahead…

Merino shone for Real Sociedad in La Liga and the Champions League last season, while he also had an impressive Euro 2024 with Spain, even though he didn’t always get that many opportunities off the bench.

Given that the 28-year-old is out of contract next year, however, it’s not too surprising that Arsenal and other clubs might see him as an exciting opportunity as he’ll surely have the chance of leaving for below market value as Sociedad won’t want to risk losing him for free next summer.

Merino transfer: What we’ve been told

CaughtOffside have also received some information on Merino’s situation, with Manchester United also understood to be showing an interest, as per our sources with a close understanding of the potential deal.

Arsenal now intend to move forward with talks over Merino as he’s emerging as their top target for that defensive midfield role, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of an upgrade on the ageing and injury-prone Thomas Partey in that area of his squad.

It will be interesting to see if AFC can now move in for this potential signing ahead of other top clubs, but it seems there is cause for Gooners to be optimistic on this one.