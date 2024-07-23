Newcastle could resign midfielder Mikel Merino with Real Sociedad said to want £25m for the Spain international according to reports.

Merino, who shone for Spain as they won Euro 2024 is unlikely to remain at Sociedad and is now into the final year of his contract.

The Spaniard is attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, but news has emerged which could interest Newcastle.

Sociedad want £25m for Merino

Merino spent one season at St James’ Park after initially arriving on loan from Borussia Dortmund, but his stay was short lived as Sociedad activated his £10m release clause, and the midfielder only made 25 appearances for the Magpies.

The Daily Mirror report that the 28-year-old could be available for around £25m and he’s been strongly linked with Arsenal, whilst Atletico Madrid are said to be leading the race, with the La Liga outfit also holding an interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The Mirror add that Arsenal have made enquiries but have yet to hold any formal talks over a deal, with the Gunners keen to strengthen their options in the middle of the park as they bid to get their hands on the Premier League trophy.

That price would of course interest Newcastle and it’s likely supporters would be open to seeing their former player return, but unfortunately the reality would appear very different.

Since leaving Newcastle Merino has won the Copa Del Rey, whilst also establishing himself in the Spain set-up, and he now seems set to join one of Europe’s big hitters.

The Magpies have had a quiet summer so far and have signed Lloyd Kelly on a free whilst goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos have also arrived at the club.

Eddie Howe’s side could be in the market for a midfielder following Elliot Anderson’s move to Nottingham Forest, whilst they will be hoping no offers come in for star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.