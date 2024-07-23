Exclusive: Newcastle eyeing versatile 22-year-old Swedish flyer

There’s been lots going on behind the scenes at Newcastle United of late, not least the restructuring that needed to occur once Dan Ashworth departed the club.

Eddie Howe’s position remains unaffected, though it’s likely he’ll want some guarantees that the way of working that he enjoyed under Ashworth continues with new sporting director, Paul Mitchell.

If not, there’s every chance that Howe could listen to the overtures from the Football Association regarding the England job.

Newcastle want Anthony Elanga

For now, he remains fully committed to life at St. James’ Park, and CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the club’s transfer plans have indicated that the club remain interested in Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga.

The 22-year-old Swedish winger, formerly at Man United, is likely to be available for in the region of £40m-£45m, and it’s understood that Howe thinks Elanga could be utilised as Anthony Gordon’s understudy.

He is particularly interested in Elanga’s ability to play as a reverse winger on the right, and with ongoing interest from Liverpool in Gordon, it may be that Elanga quickly becomes a first choice for the club in the position.

Newcastle are also ready to listen to offers for Miguel Almiron, though nothing acceptable has been offered to the club at this point.

With the start of the Premier League season just over three weeks away, it’s important for Newcastle and any other club with transfer business to be conducted, to get it done as soon as practicable.

Bringing new players in right on top of the start of the season, or worse when the campaign has already kicked off, is bound to upset team equilibrium, so the sooner Newcastle can execute certain deals, the better.