Crystal Palace have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr with the French club open to a sale in order to fund a move for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah according to reports.

Marseille have been targeting the Premier League in an attempt to strengthen their squad and have already signed Mason Greenwood from Manchester United and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham.

Palace are in the market for attacking reinforcements having lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and have identified Sarr as a prime target.

Palace handed boost in pursuit of Sarr

The Eagles had somewhat of a resurgence under Oliver Glasner over the second half of the season and the Austrian guided Palace to a top ten finish with some brilliant results along the way, including a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

Sarr only joined Marseille last summer but it appears he could be on the move back to England after just one season in Ligue 1.

The 26-year-old didn’t make the biggest impact at Marseille as he scored five goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Palace have offered €14m for the winger with €1m in add ons, and Sarr is thought to be close to agreeing a five year contract.

Mail Sport add that Palace could be handed a boost in their pursuit with Marseille believed to be open to a sale so they can fund a move for Arsenal forward Nketiah.

Sarr is no stranger to the English game having spent four years at Watford and he could be the latest addition to the Palace attack from the arrival of Daichi Kamada on a free transfer.

Palace are also interested in signing Emile Smith Rowe with Arsenal said to be open to selling the 23-year-old, and Glasner is keen to add to his attacking options, whilst the Eagles will be desperate to keep hold of England international Eberechi Eze.