“I can’t deny how happy I would be” – Pep Guardiola tips “brutal” star for 2024 Ballon d’Or

With the 2023/24 season concluded the football world has begun debating over who should be crowned the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner and Pep Guardiola has tipped “brutal” star to win the most coveted individual prize in the sport.

Ahead of the prize ceremony in October, there are several names in contention for the award, with this year very likely to crown a first-time winner following Lionel Messi’s decision to move to MLS to play for Inter Miami last summer.

Real Madrid trio Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are considered the favourites for the prize, however, many would love to see Man City’s Rodri as the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.

The midfielder has been the best number six in the world for many years and once again played a big role in Man City retaining the Premier League title. In addition to this, the 28-year-old had a memorable summer as Spain went all the way at Euro 2024 in Germany beating England 2-1 in the final.

Rodri was instrumental in the Spaniards’ success and following that triumph, many fans and pundits have called for the City star to win the Ballon d’Or.

One man who would be delighted to see this happen is his Man City manager, Pep Guardiola.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola would love to see “brutal” Rodri win the 2024 Ballon d’Or

Speaking ahead of Man City’s pre-season clash with Celtic on Tuesday, Guardiola addressed Rodri’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or this year.

“I can’t deny how happy I would be if Rodri could get the Ballon d’Or,” the Spanish coach said via Fabrizio Romano.“His consistency is just brutal.

“Being in the race, being nominated, or winning the Ballon d’Or is fantastic.”

Rodri faces a tough task to win the prize as it is an award not usually given out to midfielders.

Luka Modric was the last one to achieve it back in 2018, however, 2024 is different as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are unlikely to be in contention.

It would be an incredible achievement if the Man City star was crowned as the Ballon d’Or winner as the Spaniard has been remarkably consistent over the last few years.