Exclusive: Three-way Premier League fight for talented Chelsea defender

Enzo Maresca has been working away with his new Chelsea squad during this pre-season, knowing that some of those players do not have a future at the club.

With just over three weeks to go until the 2024/25 Premier League campaign begins, all clubs will want to have a clear idea of not only who their starting XI will be, but also which players remain at their disposal.

From Chelsea’s point of view, Trevoh Chalobah remains surplus to requirements, and CaughtOffside sources now understand that the player himself is willing to move on elsewhere to continue his professional career.

Chelsea to sell Trevoh Chalobah, three EPL clubs circling

Fortunately for the player, the three English top-flight clubs that CaughtOffside sources indicate are interested are all from London.

Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham are tracking the 24-year-old English centre-back, and are reportedly keen to fully understand the conditions of any deal.

The Hammers are believed to be hunting for a replacement for the outgoing Nayef Aguerd, while sources say Crystal Palace want to sign an English player to replace Marc Guehi.

Whilst keeping Guehi is the Eagles’ preference, after his excellent Euro 2024 performances the South Londoners will understand that his value will be maximised and now would be the best time to cash in.

CaughtOffside sources note that Palace will make an opening offer of £20m but Chelsea are minded not to sell for anything below the £25m-£30m mark.

Given that Chalobah is still effectively some way from his ‘prime’ years as a player, whomever ends up signing him can be assured, injuries notwithstanding, that they are getting a bargain and will have a solid, English centre-back at the heart of their defence for years to come.