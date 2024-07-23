Former Man United star wants to return to Old Trafford having just left this summer

Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat wants to return to Man United having left the Premier League club this summer upon the expiration of his loan deal.

The midfielder spent the 2023/24 campaign with the Manchester outfit, who would have likely been convinced by his impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup as Morocco made a shock run to the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old struggled for the most part at Man United throughout the 30 matches he played at Old Trafford, however, the Moroccan came good towards the end of the season and played a crucial part in the Red Devils winning the FA Cup final against Man City.

Despite this, the Manchester club decided to let Amrabat leave as they were not willing to activate the €20m buy option in his loan deal, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag is in the market for a new midfielder this summer and is chasing PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

The Ligue 1 champions are demanding a €70m transfer fee for the Uruguay star and having seen several offers already turned down, that could lead the Premier League giants back to Amrabat.

Man United can sign Sofyan Amrabat for a discounted transfer fee

Amrabat wants to return to Man United this summer and according to TUTTOmercato, Fiorentina want his situation sorted out quickly so are ready to discuss a paid loan or a discounted transfer to part ways with the Morocco star.

Ten Hag has always been a fan of the player so it will be interesting to see if Man United are tempted into bringing the midfielder back to Old Trafford.

It could be a good deal for the Manchester club depending on the transfer fee. Amrabat can be a decent player but is far too inconsistent to be a success in the Premier League at present, which was evident in the 27-year-old’s performances last season.