Video: “Players that get coaches sacked” – Steve Nicol warns Emery over £50m capture

Former professional player, Steve Nicol, certainly hasn’t held back with regards to his thoughts on Joao Felix, as rumours continue that Unai Emery would like to sign him for Aston Villa.

There’s little doubt that when he’s in the mood, the Portuguese is up there with the very top talents in Europe.

He’s shown as much in flashes for Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona, but there’s the rub.

A player of his evident quality should be showing that game in and game out and Felix, even now, just drifts in and out of games.

That’s perhaps why Nicol has said he’s one of those “players that get coaches sacked.”

Emery can’t say he hasn’t been warned.

Pictures from ESPN

