Jurrien Timber is back for Arsenal this pre-season after last season’s nightmare injury that saw him miss almost the entire campaign for his new club.

The Dutch defender joined the Gunners from Ajax in what looked like being a superb signing by Mikel Arteta last summer, but he picked up a bad injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest.

Timber didn’t return until the very final league game of the season, coming on as a substitute against Everton, meaning he made just three appearances in all competitions in total.

This will have been a huge blow for Timber, but speaking about it with reporters today, the 23-year-old made it clear just how much he’s tried to focus on the positives.

Arsenal fans will be delighted with Timber’s attitude, as he doesn’t seem to have spent time feeling sorry for himself, and is now ready to get back in action for the north London giants.

Timber was also quick to praise Arsenal manager Arteta for being so supportive to him since he joined, and especially so while he was out injured.

Timber on support from Arsenal boss Arteta during injury nightmare

“Yeah it was a big blow,” he said at the club’s US pre-season training camp. “But I try to look at it in a positive way … I feel good, it’s a year later, time goes quick. I enjoy my time here and I’m excited to go again.

“I moved to Arsenal, so you have to look at how lucky you are – that’s the way I looked at it last year. I had some time to work with some fantastic physios. It’s never fun to be injured but I tried to make the best out of it.

“From the start he (Arteta) was very supportive. During my injury as well, so it helps to have a manager like him.”