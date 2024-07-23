Manchester United have reportedly discussed Brentford striker Ivan Toney internally, while his asking price has dropped to around £50million this summer.

Toney has just a year left on his Brentford contract, while his value will have fallen partly due to his lengthy betting ban and some injury troubles that have contributed to a general loss of form, though that hasn’t completely stopped Man Utd from taking a look at him, or so it would seem, according to The Athletic.

The England international could surely be a useful option for the Red Devils, though one imagines that price might actually need to fall further due to the presence of other quality young strikers in their squad in the form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

That might not leave much room for Toney to come in and be a regular starter, even if there’d surely still be some value in having him as a rotation option in Erik ten Hag’s side.

Toney transfer: Do Man United need the Brentford striker?

Toney could be useful to ensure there’s not too much pressure on Hojlund and Zirkzee at this relatively early stage in their careers, while the 28-year-old could also surely be a good and experienced player for the youthful duo to learn from.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, as clubs will surely swoop for Toney given that there’ll be an opportunity due to Brentford’s desire not to lose him on a free in a year’s time.

Toney has been linked with other big clubs in the past but those links have gone quieter in recent times.