Tottenham value 11-goal ace at £60m as Saudi Pro League circle once more

Though the expectation is surely that Tottenham Hotspur don’t look vastly different as a squad from how they do at the moment, there are clearly one or two areas which need refreshing for Ange Postecoglou ahead of the new season.

From a manager’s perspective, it’s always good to have an evolution of sorts. Even if it’s only the odd change of player here or there, new arrivals bring competition for places.

Tottenham want £60m for Richarlison

Noses may be put out of joint, but that should enable the manager to get the extra five to 10 percent effort out of those players who might’ve been coasting to that point.

There are also sales to consider too, and one player that has been courting a lot of interest in Saudi Arabia is Brazilian striker Richarlison.

Though it was understood initially that Richarlison had no interest in moving to Saudi, it’s believed that the 27-year-old may now consider the switch, especially in light of Spurs putting a price – £60m – on his head, thereby indicating that he’s for sale, per The Times (subscription required).

Well publicised mental health problems have been a burden for the player to carry around with him, and a move to Saudi, where the spotlight won’t shine on him so much, could be something that he will now consider.

One might expect that from Postecoglou and Daniel Levy’s point of view, any transfer needs to be completed soonest, in order that the club can plan their strategy for the remainder of the transfer window.

The last thing any club wants heading into their first game of a new campaign is for the team and squad not to be settled.