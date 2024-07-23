Ange Postecoglou will be readying his Tottenham stars for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea knowing that it’s the end of the road at the club for certain players.

If there’s one thing that has characterised the Australian’s time in charge of the North London outfit, it’s his straight talking and honesty.

Should reporters ask questions he doesn’t like, he’ll let them know about it. It’s clear that he doesn’t suffer fools gladly and from the outside looking in, he appears to have that aura which all great managers do.

It’s easy to see why his players are happy to buy into his philosophy, and after the histrionics of the Mourinho and Conte tenures, not to mention their stale brand of football, Tottenham’s long-suffering fans were almost certainly delighted by acquiring a no-nonsense manager who let his football do the talking for him.

Sergio Reguilon and Bryan Gil have been left at home by Tottenham

The tour will arguably give one or two fringe players the chance to stake their claim for a more permanent employment in Postecoglou’s starting XI, whilst helping others get somewhere close to approaching full match fitness.

For two of Tottenham’s ball playing exponents, however, being left at home signifies the end of the road for them at the club.

According to The Standard (subscription required), both Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon will be expected to look for new clubs whilst their current employers are on tour.

Gil’s silky skills wouldn’t look out of place in any midfield, whilst Reguilon’s marauding forays down the left side are surely likely to find a home before the first whistle sounds to signify the start of the 2024/25 campaign.