Arne Slot’s main priority for Liverpool is signing 25-year-old generational talent this summer

Liverpool are yet to welcome a new player to the club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but the Merseyside club are very keen to tie Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract.

The full-back’s current deal at Anfield expires in 2025 and that is too close for comfort when it comes to a player that has often been described as a generational talent in his position.

According to The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce, the Reds’ main priority this summer is a contract extension for Alexander-Arnold and one is likely to be offered over the coming weeks.

Fans of the Merseyside club will expect the right-back to pen a new deal as the 25-year-old has been at the Premier League giants for his entire career and is a local boy.

There will be a worry about interest from Real Madrid, who are reportedly watching the England star’s situation at Anfield ahead of him becoming a potential free agent next summer. Alexander-Arnold is close friends with the La Liga champions’ midfield superstar Jude Bellingham and he could possibly convince his England teammate to move to Spain.

However, Liverpool plan to ruin Madrid’s plans with a new deal for their right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a future Liverpool captain

According to The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, Liverpool have not signed any players this summer as a result of Slot wanting to fully assess his squad during the Reds’ upcoming pre-season tour of the United States.

Therefore, the Merseyside club can put their focus on new deals for both Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

The duo are crucial to the Reds’ success and will form the foundations of Slot’s team at Anfield.

Liverpool would find it very hard to replace the talent of the England star and they would also be losing a potential future captain at the club.

That is the dream the Premier League club’s board can sell the defender as they try to tie their generational full-back down for several more years.