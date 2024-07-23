Manchester United have so far offered less than less €40m for Matthijs de Ligt with Bayern Munich wanting €50m plus bonuses according to Florian Plettenberg.

United have identified defence as an area they are looking to strengthen and have already completed the signing of teenage centre back Leny Yoro from Lille.

The Red Devils have had two bids rejected for Jarrad Branthwaite with Everton wanting £70m for the 22-year-old, and it appears unlikely United are willing to pay that much.

United still short of Bayern’s De Ligt valuation

De Ligt has been identified as another target and he’s said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford whilst it’s been reported that Ten Hag is open to a reunion with the 24-year-old who he managed during his time at Ajax.

United appeared to be making good progress on a deal, but things have seemingly slowed down in their pursuit of the Dutch international.

However, Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg has provided an update on the situation and said United are still short of Bayern’s €50m asking price.

He took to X.com and said:

“So far, Manchester United are offering significantly less than €40m for Matthijs de Ligt! FC Bayern have rejected every offer so far.

“They are firm about not negotiating on this. ManUtd (or another club) have to pay €50m plus bonus payments. De Ligt‘s sale price is an important internal issue. In this regard, Max Eberl must and should remain firm.”

De Ligt was part of the Dutch squad that lost to England in the semi final of Euro 2024 but he didn’t make a single appearance at the tournament, whilst he also struggled to nail down a regular place in Bayern’s starting line-up last season.

The former Juventus man made 30 appearances in all competitions last season as Bayern failed to win silverware.

Two centre backs have already left Old Trafford this summer in Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala, whilst doubts surround the futures of both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.