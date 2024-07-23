Manchester United are interested in signing Monaco’s Brazilian right back Vanderson according to reports.

The Red Devils had a quiet start to the summer, but have now burst into life having completed the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro as they look to strengthen their squad in a bid to get back into the Champions League next season.

United are also in talks with Paris Saint Germain over a move for midfielder Manuel Urgarte, whilst they hold an interest in Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

United interested in Monaco’s Vanderson

Erik ten Hag’s side could be in the market for a right back with it likely that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will leave the club, and the 26-year-old is now into the final 12 months of his deal.

The former Crystal Palace man has recently been linked with a move to West Ham and if he were to leave United would need to replace him.

Sky Sports have reported that United have identified Monaco’s Vanderson as a possible replacement for Wan-Bissaka.

The Brazil international joined Monaco in 2022 from Brazilian side Gremio and impressed for the Ligue 1 outfit last season scoring three goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old is under contract with the French side until 2028, but GIVEMESPORT report he could be available for around £30m.

Vanderson could be a good alternative to Diogo Dalot and Sky Sports add the Brazilian is on a shortlist which also contains Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong.

The Monaco man is known for his attacking prowess and would likely offer a lot more going forward than Wan-Bissaka.

United have also recently been linked with a move Bayern Munich’s Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui.

Ultimately United need to shift Wan-Bissaka before they can sign a new right back, and they will be hoping to do that sooner rather than later with the new season drawing nearer.