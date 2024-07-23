Video: “Sharon, have you seen my Preds?” – Aston Villa produce epic kit reveal starring Ozzy Osbourne

Aston Villa have taken things up a notch in terms of kit reveal videos, after having rock god, Ozzy Osbourne, appear in theirs for the 2024/25 home kit debut.

Villa legends Paul McGrath and Gabby Agbonlahor make an appearance as do Unai Emery and some of his current staff, but it’s Osbourne that steals the show.

The video is set to the sound of Black Sabbath’s epic track, Paranoid, which adds an extra layer of cool to the footage.

