West Ham set to battle Man United for €25m-rated Bayern ace

Both West Ham and Man United have been active in the transfer market this summer, and with a few weeks left before the window slams shut, there’s an expectation that more signings will be made.

The right-back position is evidently one where both clubs are looking to strengthen and it may well be that the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka has a defining effect on both clubs before the 2024/25 season begins.

It’s understood that the Hammers are interested in the former Crystal Palace man, however, as Sky Sports Germany note, both the East Londoners and the Red Devils have been in talks with Bayern Munich over Noussair Mazraoui.

West Ham to battle with Man United over Mazraoui

The outlet note that the Bundesliga giants would be prepared to accept between €20m and €25m for Mazraoui’s services, a price that is well within reach for both Premier League sides.

If the Hammers aren’t successful in landing Mazraoui, then Wan-Bissaka will be a reasonable enough alternative.

Man United would certainly sell the player to the East Londoners if they themselves can land the Bayern ace.

At present, it isn’t clear what the 26-year-old Moroccan’s plans are, and indeed whether he favours Old Trafford over the London Stadium.

Once his decision is made, then the right-back merry-go-round will start to turn.

From Julen Lopetegui’s point of view, West Ham appear to have had their fingers in a number of pies transfer wise, but have only managed to get three deals over the line so far.

Man United have very evidently puffed out their chests and have bought some of the biggest names available in the market so far.

In essence at present, West Ham want to be a team that are going places whilst Man United clearly are.

Signing Mazraoui won’t make or break the window for either club, though it will put down a marker.