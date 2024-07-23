West Ham United are believed to have entered the race for Juventus forward Matias Soule with Leicester City and AS Roma currently battling for the Argentina talent.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Frosinone and impressed with the Italian club across the 39 appearances he made. The Argentine scored 11 goals and assisted a further three, which caught the attention of several clubs ahead of the current transfer window.

Juventus are open to selling the winger as they can use the money brought in to strengthen other areas of their squad.

So far, Leicester City and Roma have been fighting for Soule’s signature but their offers have not satisfied Juventus, reports Tuttosport.

This may allow West Ham to join the race as the Hammers have become interested in the winger.

The report states that this week will be decisive for Soule’s future as the East London club are expected to present a ‘super offer’ for the Argentine talent.

Matias Soule would be an incredible addition to West Ham’s squad

Julen Lopetegui is keen to strengthen his West Ham squad after an underwhelming campaign for the Hammers last time around. The main issue for the Spanish coach is the defence and he has already brought in Max Kilman to address this, however, more defensive recruitments are expected.

Attacking-wise, the Premier League club have signed a young winger in the form of Luis Guilherme, which makes their move for Soule a bit of a surprise as they play in the same position.

However, the Argentine star can play through the middle as well and the Hammers must view his transfer as a deal too good to pass up as the 21-year-old has the potential to be a future superstar in the sport.