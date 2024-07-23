West Ham United in talks with European giants to sign defensive duo

According to HITC, West Ham have started talks with Italian giants AC Milan to discuss the signing of defensive duo Malick Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori.

After arriving at the club, new manager Julen Lopetegui is ready to make big changes to the squad by adding fresh faces and strengthening all the positions.

The Hammers have already completed the signings of winger Max Guilherme, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and defender Max Kilman.

They have no intention to stop any time soon and now they are targeting a move for AC Milan’s defensive duo.

The new West Ham manager is looking to reshuffle his defense this summer after the Hammers conceded goals for fun last season in the Premier League.

Only the three relegated Premier League teams conceded more goals than the Hammers last season which makes it obvious that new defensive additions are desperately needed.

Former Chelsea defender Tomori has had a successful time in Italy and now he is open to return to the Premier League and prove himself in England.

The defender’s consistent performances for the Italian giants have often gone unnoticed in England and now he is ready show his quality in the Premier League.

The Hammers started talks to sign Thiaw before entering the discussions for potentially signing Tomori.

As per the report, the Serie A giants are open to letting both the players leave the club.

West Ham face competition from Newcastle United

AC Milan want to make new signings this summer and in order to make space for them, they are willing to let the defenders leave the club.

The Hammers face competition from Newcastle United to sign the defenders and both the clubs are expected to be locked in the battle to complete the signings.

Both West Ham and Newcastle are in a similar position in terms of signings needed at the club to improve on their performance last season.