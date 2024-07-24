£50m ace must leave Man United for Erik ten Hag to be reunited with former player

The future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Man United remains unknown and the Manchester club must sell the right-back if they want to bring Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked to the Moroccan full-back this week as Erik ten Hag wants options in the position with Diogo Dalot being his first choice for the role.

The Portuguese star was one of United’s best players last season and has improved massively since the Dutch coach’s arrival at the Premier League club, however, Wan-Bissaka is not a similar profile to his teammate.

It is believed that Man United want to move the Englishman on this summer and this needs to happen in order for the Manchester outfit to sign Mazraoui, reports The Mirror.

There is interest in the 26-year-old from West Ham, who could sign the right-back for just £15m, with the Hammers trying to get a deal done before the end of the transfer window. New Irons manager Julen Lopetegui is keen to strengthen his defence and the East London club is the most likely destination where Wan-Bissaka will end up.

West Ham is a positive Man United move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham would be a good club for Wan-Bissaka to join as the Hammers are trying to work their way up the Premier League table and are a competitive team in every match. It remains to be seen if the Irons can get a deal done as Lopetegui is in need of a right-back and £15m is a bargain considering United paid Crystal Palace £50m for his services in 2019.

From Man United’s point of view, a transfer has to happen if they want to sign Mazraoui, who is a very exciting full-back to add to Ten Hag’s squad.

The Morocco international worked with Ten Hag at Ajax and the Red Devils coach got the best out of the defender. Things have not gone to plan for the 26-year-old at Bayern Munich but could he rediscover his best form with a move to Man United?