Exclusive: Al-Ittihad reach a verbal agreement with brilliant Man City stalwart

The Saudi Pro League are beginning to flex their financial muscles once again this summer, and not even moneybags Man City are safe from the incredible riches that they can offer players.

Although it’s taking time, it seems that more younger players are now starting to move to the Pro League, and not just those over 30 who are coming to the end of their careers.

It can’t be lost on anyone though that the only reason any players are moving there is for a huge pay day because, according to TeamForm, the league is only the 68th best in the world at present.

That leaves Cristiano Ronaldo looking a little silly given his endorsement of a league that he believes will soon be “a top five league in the world” (BBC Sport).

Man City’s Ederson reaches verbal agreement with Al-Ittihad

In any event, those players who’ve been assuaged by what the Pro League has to offer are well within their rights to move there of course, and CaughtOffside sources note that Al-Ittihad have now begun talks with the Premier League champions to sign their Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson.

It’s understood that the custodian has been offered an eye-watering salary of €80m over a three-year contract and, according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the deal, Ederson has reached a verbal agreement on those personal terms.

Ronaldo’s side, Al-Nassr, were previously linked with Ederson, but when negotiations with City failed to get a positive result, they decided on purchasing his countryman, Bento, from Athletico Paranaense.

At present it’s believed that City are not prioritising selling Ederson, but they are open to negotiating with Al-Ittihad and respecting the Brazilian goalkeeper’s decision if he still wants to leave.