Real Madrid are attentive to the situation of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold as he is yet to sign a new contract at Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that there doesn’t appear to have been any progress made by the Reds on getting Alexander-Arnold to commit his future to the club.

The transfer news journalist and expert says Liverpool want to keep the England international, but that there is no substantial update on the situation yet, even if Real Madrid are continuing to remain on alert to the possibility of signing the 25-year-old.

Discussing the latest on the situation, Romano said: “There’s still no substantial update now on Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future, despite reports on plans for a new contract.

“Liverpool want to keep him, we know that, but there’s still no substantial update on this one. We have to wait. Real Madrid are attentive as we said in March, it’s not a new story; nothing has changed in the recent days.”

Alexander-Arnold transfer: How big a concern is this for Liverpool?

Liverpool fans everywhere will surely want to see some progress on keeping Alexander-Arnold before too long, or else this could develop into a very worrying situation for the club after what has already been a challenging few months.

Jurgen Klopp announced he’d be leaving at the end of last season, and the team’s form dipped significantly towards the end of the campaign, so it’s now vital that they get off to a good start under new manager Arne Slot.

Keeping a key player like Alexander-Arnold will also surely be a huge priority for LFC in the weeks and months ahead, or else it seems very hard to imagine them being able to successfully rebuild for the post-Klopp era.