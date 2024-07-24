Video: Argentina’s national anthem booed before the Olympic opener vs Morocco amid racism scandal

Argentina began their Olympics journey today, just a week after their controversial Copa America triumph.

The World Cup winners clinched their second consecutive Copa America by defeating Colombia 1-0 in the final.

However, their victory was soon overshadowed by a racism scandal following viral videos of their celebrations.

A clip showed several Argentina players, including Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, singing a controversial song that targeted the French team and its players of African heritage.

This incident has resulted in severe backlash from the football world. Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana called out his teammate with a post on X, and several others have unfollowed Enzo on social media.

Argentina’s reputation has taken a significant hit, and the effects were evident before the start of their Olympics game against Morocco.

The stadium in Paris booed the World champions as their national anthem was played, reflecting the widespread disapproval of their actions.

