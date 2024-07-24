Arsenal defender changes stance on future as he gets ready to make huge U-turn

Ben White last made an appearance for England back in 2022 in a friendly against Ivory Coast.

The Arsenal defender has not represented his country since then after telling former manager Gareth Southgate not to pick him up for the team.

Due to his decision to not represent England, the defender has missed the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Euro.

However, with Southgate now gone along with his assistant Steve Holland, White is ready to consider a return to the England setup once again, according to the Daily Star.

The report mentions that White had a bust-up with Holland during the World Cup in Qatar and that became the reason behind the defender pulling out of the squad.

The Arsenal right-back, who can also play as a centre-back, has performed well for the Gunners for the last two seasons.

He has earned praise for his consistent performances and his fine form warrants him a place in the England squad.

His versatility can be used by the Three Lions and he can provide them a different dimension in defense.

It comes as a major boost to the future England manager, who will have another talented player in his world class squad.

Southgate’s exit has opened the door for White to return to the national team squad.

Arsenal star’s decision did not go down well with the fans

It remains to be seen if he will be selected again as his decision to not play for the country was heavily criticised by fans and ex-players.

Some even suggested that England should close the door permanently on his return.

He has the performances to back his claim and there could be an opening in the right-back position in the team.