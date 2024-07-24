Arsenal hierarchy now prepared to sell striker for the right price

Arsenal are now open to listening to offers for Eddie Nketiah.

According to The Mirror, the club hierarchy has decided to sell their academy graduate, but only if they receive an ‘acceptable offer.’

The 25-year-old forward has been attracting interest from French side Marseille.

Their new manager, Roberto De Zerbi, is reportedly keen on securing Nketiah’s services.

The player himself is said to be interested in a move away from the Gunners to gain more regular playing time.

At Arsenal, he is not the starter, with his role mostly limited to coming off from the bench in the latter stage of the games.

He made 27 league appearances last season for Arsenal, scoring 5 goals and assisting 2. But he started only 10 of those games, coming on as a substitute in the rest. (Transfermarkt)

Eddie Nketiha to be sold? 
Strong competition in Arsenal’s attack

Arsenal have a host of talented attackers including Martinelli, Havertz, Saka, Trossard and Gabriel Jesus, making competition for a starting spot very tough for Nketiah.

The Gunners are also said to be in the market for another striker with the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Gyokeres among others linked with a move this summer.

The sale of Nketiah could certainly help the club with some significant cash inflow to help bolster their attack.

Whether Marseille can make Arsenal an offer which is close to their valuation of the player remains to be seen

 

