Arsenal engaged in talks with Premier League club regarding loan transfer of versatile attacker

Newly promoted side Leicester City have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal regarding a move for Reiss Nelson.

As per Fabrizio Romano, writing on X, The Foxes have opened talks with the Gunners for the forward. The deal is expected to be an initial loan with an obligation to make it permanent.

He shared the following:

“Leicester City open talks with Arsenal for Reiss Nelson. Loan deal with obligation to buy, in talks over financial terms with Arsenal. Leicester, confident they can persuade Nelson if the clubs come to terms as he previously worked with Steve Cooper.”

Nelson is an Arsenal academy product who broke into the first team in 2019 and has made 89 appearances for the club, scoring 8 goals and 9 assists.

He was loaned to Dutch side Feyenoord in 2021 for a season, where he made 32 appearances, scoring 4 and assisting 7.

Last season, he only made 15 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League, and 24 across all competitions, scoring only one goal and assisting 3.

It is now surprise that the club are looking to offload him as he has not been able to establish himself as a regular under Arteta.

A move to Leicester will help the versatile attacker revive his career under a manager he has played under before with when Cooper managed England U17s.