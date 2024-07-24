Arsenal have been told two players could cost them the Premier League title

Arsenal have challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title for two seasons in a row.

On both the occasions, the Gunners have failed to win the league title, losing both times to Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

The Gunners are expected to challenge once again but they need to add more depth to their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s team had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season and they are not desperately looking to sign a new defender.

However, they may need additions to their attack and a prolific goal scorer might win them their first league title since 2004.

Football pundit Shaka Hislop believes Arsenal attackers Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz could cost them the title next season and in order to win, they need to replace them.

Hislop has made it clear that he is not sold on the idea of Havertz playing as a striker and Jesus does not have what it takes to take the Gunners over the finishing line.

He told ESPN how the North Londoners need an upgrade on their attacking options.

“Defence isn’t the first thing you think of when you think Arsenal need to improve,” said Hislop.

“But it does really come down to Arsenal’s attacking options. Whilst Havertz, at times, popped up at key moments, key games with goals. I am just not sold on Havertz as a striker to lead a team to win the Premier League. I feel the same about Gabriel Jesus, who I felt started wonderfully well when he first joined Arsenal.

“There is still that department to be addressed. Arteta is right, margins are really thin, especially when you consider just how good Manchester City continue to be.”

Kai Havertz exceeded expectations at Arsenal last season

Havertz was involved in 20 goals in the Premier League last season, scoring 13 times and adding seven assists to his numbers.

The German finished the season strongly and often showed up at key moments in the title race.

His goals or assists were not enough for Arsenal to win the league title last season but his contribution as a scorer and a creator cannot be ignored.

He is wrongly criticised at times but last season he showed why Arteta invested heavily in him to sign him from rivals Chelsea.

He can improve his end product but he still remains a key member of the starting line up.