Aston Villa told to offload homegrown player in £50m deal

Aston Villa have been busy this summer in the transfer window.

Their latest move has seen them sign Amadou Onana from Everton as Unai Emery prepares his squad for next season.

The Midlands club will have the added responsibility of Champions League football next season after they finished in the top four of the Premier League last season.

After making a number of signings, Villa are looking to make some sales now in order to generate funds.

According to Alan Hutton, via Villa News, the Midlands club are looking to sell Jacob Ramsey this summer if they can get an offer of over £50million.

Tottenham have been named as the club who admire the Villa winger but nobody has made a move for him yet.

Hutton told Villa News:

“I think they’ll be looking for £50million.

“He’s a very talented young footballer and it was really unfortunate that he got injured at the back end of last season.

“That gave an opportunity to Morgan Rogers to come in and he really shone if I’m totally honest and they really missed him when he picked up an injury at the end of the season as well.

“I would just hate to see him go, another young guy who has come through the youth ranks and done really well in the first team and you want to see them stay there and play well for Aston Villa.

“So I think they’ll be looking for upwards of £50million, but that being said, it is all profit for Villa so it might be something they would look at even though I wouldn’t want them to.”

Douglas Luiz has already left the club this summer in a move to join Juventus and Ramsey could follow him as well if Villa’s demands can be met.