Aston Villa in talks to sign Atletico Madrid star with 34 goals and 18 assists

Aston Villa are in contact with Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix.

Villa finished 4th last season in what was an incredible campaign from them under Unai Emery.

The finish in the top 4 means they will be playing Champions League in the coming season, and the club are busy bolstering their squad accordingly.

They have already made some quality signings and continue to be linked with the likes of James Rodriguez and Joao Felix.

Romano confirms Aston Villa’s interest in signing Joao Felix

As per Romano’s update, Felix is a dream target for Emery and while the deal will not be an easy or cheap one to achieve, Villa are still in the race to sign him.

He wrote on X:

“Aston Villa keep contacts active for João Félix as he’s the dream target for Unai Emery. Expensive package, deal not easy but Villa are still there.”

Felix would be an incredible signing for Villa. He spent the last season on loan at Barcelona, scoring 10 goals and assisting 4 in 44 appearances.

He has returned to Atletico but the club wants to offload the Portuguese and the player wants a move as well.

Felix joined the Spanish side in 2019 in a whopping £113m move, and since then has made 131 appearances for the club, scoring 34 and assisting 18.

If Villa manage to secure his services, it could be massive signing for them which would bolster their attack considerably.