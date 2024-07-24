Big shakeup at Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes ruthless decision

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who became a minority shareholder in Manchester United in February, has been taking decisive steps to streamline the club’s operations.

Now overseeing football operations through his INEOS Sport company, Ratcliffe has implemented significant cost-cutting strategies aimed at reallocating resources towards strengthening the football side of the club.

Significant cost-cutting measures under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Earlier in April, Manchester United employees were reportedly discontented with the decision to reduce their FA Cup final benefits.

Staff members were informed that they would only receive one ticket for the game and would have to pay £20 for coach travel to and from Wembley. Previously, the club provided tickets to all 1,100 staff members, and senior staff and directors could bring friends and family.

In what is considered the most ruthless decision yet, the club has decided to make 250 employees redundant.

According to the Daily Mail, employees were informed in a series of meetings on Tuesday about which departments and individuals are under threat as part of the redundancy process.

Only 125 United staff members are travelling to the USA this year, a substantial decrease from previous years. The rest were informed of the club’s decision last week.

Despite the backlash from staff, Ratcliffe appears committed to reallocating resources to bolster the team’s competitive edge.

Club has spent significant money on transfers this past week

Earlier this month, Manchester United announced the signing of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee on a five-year contract for €42.5 million from Bologna.

Additionally, 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro was signed from Lille for an initial fee of €62 million, potentially rising to €70 million with add-ons, making him one of the most expensive centre-backs in history. The club is also reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Manuel Ugarte.

The balance between maintaining a supportive work environment and ensuring top-tier performance on the pitch will be crucial in determining the long-term success of these measures.