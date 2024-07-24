“Essentially done” – Arsenal reach full agreement over major deal, medical & contract signing to follow

Arsenal’s deal to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna is “essentially done”, according to journalist David Ornstein on X this afternoon.

The Gunners have long been linked strongly with Calafiori, and it now looks like everything is in place for the Italy international to make the move to the Emirates Stadium once he completes the formalities of passing his medical and signing a contract.

See below for Ornstein’s update, with the well-connected reporter seeming confident this deal is basically all confirmed as being set to go through, which will no doubt delight Arsenal fans who know how reliable he tends to be on AFC matters…

? All agreements now in place for Riccardo Calafiori to join Arsenal from Bologna. 22yo defender still needs to do medical + sign but deal essentially done. If everything goes to plan, aim is for Italy int’l to link up with #AFC on USA tour @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/imqFkwcOXC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 24, 2024

Calafiori looks an exciting signing for Arsenal, with the 22-year-old impressing in Serie A last season and at Euro 2024 with the Italian national team.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior not entirely convincing at left-back last season, one imagines that’s precisely where Calafiori will play, though he can also provide Mikel Arteta with cover in central defence.

Calafiori transfer: Charles Watts tips Arsenal signing to be scary for the rest of the Premier League

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column yesterday, Charles Watts provided his insight into the Calafiori deal and sounded optimistic about what the former Roma youngster could provide the club.

“I think it’s a really exciting signing for Arsenal,” Watts said.

“Left-back was one of two positions in the team last season where there was no real consistency. Arteta was having to mix and match throughout the season, with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakob Kiwior all filling in there.

“When you look at Calafiori and where his strengths are, he looks like a really smart signing. He has the qualities to invert into midfield from left-back thanks to how comfortable he is with the ball when he drives forward.

“But if Arteta wants to use Ben White as his inverted full-back on the right, then Calafiori can just move more centrally and make up a three with Gabriel and William Saliba.

“Arsenal were so strong defensively last season and you have to think the addition of the 22-year-old is only going to make them even better at the back. That’s a pretty scary scenario for the rest of the Premier League.”