Chaos expected at Chelsea as club sweep Enzo Fernandez’s alleged racism under the carpet

It seems that the furore that Enzo Fernandez’s alleged racism caused isn’t going to go away just yet.

In the aftermath of Argentina’s Copa America final victory, the Chelsea man was filmed on social media with his team-mates singing a song that contained alleged racist connotations towards French players.

This appeared to be quickly condemned by a number of people in the game, not least Chelsea’s own French contingent, which included Wesley Fofana amongst others.

Though the initial backlash had seemed to have quietened down, it’s bound to be making the headlines again soon, after new Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, looked to brush the incident under the carpet.

? Maresca: "I don't think there will be problems with Enzo Fernandez when he returns. There were no bad intentions, I spoke with Enzo. It's all clear now". "It's all clarified by the player and the club, so that's it". "Enzo has apologised, there's no problem at all". pic.twitter.com/39CtuBz2j7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2024

That sounds like a statement from a manager keen to shut down any negativity before it starts, and that’s bound to have repercussions.

If the French contingent don’t feel like they’re being heard, then whose to say that they won’t meter out their own punishment on the training pitch.

Maresca’s tone doesn’t even appear to be conciliatory towards his French players. More a ‘nothing to see here, move along’ statement.

The manager is making a rod for his own back, and it would be no surprise to anyone if that doesn’t cause further chaos to the Blues behind the scenes.