“I’m here to take decisions” – Chelsea ace’s future sealed after blunt Maresca assessment

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, arguably has one of the toughest jobs in football at present.

Since Todd Boehly took over the ownership of the West London club from Roman Abramovich, it’s as if the circus has come to town.

Not a week seems to go by without something headline-worthy happening, and the Blues are rarely out of the news.

It’s mainly down to the transfer business that the club have been doing over the past couple of years, which appears to be set against the backdrop of Chelsea’s ability to stay within the boundaries of Financial Fair Play.

For Trevoh Chalobah, injuries have curtailed his appearances for the club, but this summer is the second window where it seems that the club are trying to help him out of the exit door.

? Enzo Maresca on Trevoh Chalobah left out of US tour: "It's always sad to leave a player out… but I'm here to take decisions". "We have Wes Fofana, Disasi, Tosin there. Also, we have Acheapong who's doing fantastic". pic.twitter.com/bUi59BFCfo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted Maresca’s words about the defender on X, formerly Twitter, and it doesn’t look like it’s good news for the centre-back.

“It’s always sad to leave a player out… but I’m here to take decisions,” Maresca is quoted as saying.

“We have Wes Fofana, Disasi, Tosin there. Also, we have Acheapong who’s doing fantastic.”

Trevoh Chalobah clearly has no future at Chelsea

It’s as brutal a snub as you might expect, after Chalobah was left out of the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Perhaps the centre-back was keen to dig his heels in before Maresca’s arrival and show Mauricio Pochettino what he could do, though even at that point there appeared to be rumours that he was surplus to requirements.

Now there is absolutely no doubt that Chalobah’s future is away from Stamford Bridge, and the quicker that the 25-year-old can find a new club, the better for all concerned.