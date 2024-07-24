Chelsea captain Reece James opens up about Enzo Fernandez racism controversy

Chelsea captain Reece James has addressed the controversy surrounding teammate Enzo Fernandez.

Following their victory against Colombia in the Copa America final, Fernandez recorded his Argentina teammates performing a racist song about France.

This led Chelsea to launch a “internal disciplinary procedure” last week.

A number of Chelsea players are upset with their teammate Enzo and they have unfollowed him on Instagram.

Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, and other black French colleagues are among Fernandez’s Chelsea teammates and they are all unhappy with Fernandez’s actions.

Ahead of their preseason training, James was asked his thoughts about the current situation.

He said, as reported by Metro:

‘It’s obviously a really difficult situation,’ James said.

‘I think Enzo acknowledged he did wrong and quickly put his hand up and apologised to the club, the team and the people offended.

‘He hasn’t arrived yet so I don’t know if there’s anything to amend. I’ll have to make that judgement when he comes back in.

‘But I hope everyone will be on the same page and can kind of move forward from this situation.

‘I’ve spoken to Enzo and everyone involved but the conversations have to stay in house.’

After leading his teammates in the song following their Copa America victory, Fernandez later apologised.

Due to his time off after his international commitments this summer, Fernandez is not participating in the preseason tour of America.

Chelsea have some big decisions to make moving forward

Once he returns to the club, it will be an awkward moment for him and his teammates who were offended by his actions.

James and Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will have to make sure that this incident does not affect the harmony of the squad ahead of the new season.

Chelsea finished last season in sixth position in the league and they would be hoping to do better next season and at least make it to the top four and qualify for the Champions League.