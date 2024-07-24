David De Gea told friends he would return to Manchester United on one condition

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was prepared to make a stunning return to the club last season.

Despite his lengthy and dedicated service to the Red Devils, the club chose not to extend his contract last summer.

Instead, United replaced him with Andre Onana, who subsequently had a challenging season, with several errors leading directly to goals.

De Gea willing to return to United despite rocky exit

De Gea’s departure from Manchester United after nearly 12 years and over 500 appearances, during which he won numerous trophies, was marked by disappointment and a perceived lack of respect in the manner of his exit.

The Spanish goalkeeper was reportedly upset with those he held responsible for his departure, particularly Erik ten Hag and former football director John Murtough.

Despite these feelings, De Gea was willing to return to Old Trafford in January to provide cover for Onana during his absence for the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, according to The Athletic, De Gea told close friends that he would happily return to United if both ten Hag and Murtough were no longer at the club.

De Gea close to joining new club

De Gea ended up not joining the club and rejected a chance to return to Nottingham Forest as well.

And while Murtough was replaced this summer, the club’s new minority owners INEOS have decided to retain Erik ten Hag.

Since his departure from United, De Gea has been without a club. However, recent activity on his social media suggests that he is close to joining a new team, marking the next chapter in his storied career.