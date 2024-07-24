Dortmund have made a tempting offer for Man City ace

Man City are currently on their pre-season tour of America, but that won’t stop the club conducting any transfer business should the right conditions for certain players be met.

Pep Guardiola will ensure that his squad remain focused on the job in hand, and he’s unlikely to have been too impressed by being downed 4-3 by Scottish giants, Celtic, during their first game of the tour.

Dortmund make an offer for Man City’s Yan Couto

There are just over three weeks until the Premier League campaign begins in earnest, a season in which the Cityzens will be looking to secure an unprecedented and record-breaking fifth English top-flight title in a row.

To that end, Guardiola currently has the opportunity to run the rule over some academy products as well as being able to assess the fitness of his usual first team stars.

By the time the first ball is kicked in City’s opening game against Chelsea, the starting XI should be an easy pick for the manager, injuries notwithstanding.

One player that isn’t likely to be playing any part is Yan Couto.

The 22-year-old is back at Man City after loan spells at Braga and Girona, and according to Sky Sports Germany’s Patrick Berger, Borussia Dortmund have submitted a bid for him.

#BVB will Yan Couto (22/??) – und hat nach Sky Infos bereits ein Angebot bei Manchester City hinterlegt. Die Verpflichtung eines RV/AV genießt zurzeit Priorität. Borussia Dortmund bietet rund €20m, #MCFC fordert noch mehr … Die Hintergründe ?? @SkySportDE https://t.co/KhWcbhX0jE — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) July 22, 2024

Berger notes that the initial offer from the Bundesliga giants is for €20m, however, City are demanding even more than that.

Although Couto’s versatility means that he can play anywhere down the right side, Dortmund may baulk at City’s demands for a player that they clearly don’t want.

With a few weeks left of the transfer window, there’s plenty of time to get a deal done that’s to the satisfaction of all parties.