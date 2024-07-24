Exclusive: Dutch defender on standby as Liverpool begin contract talks with brilliant club servant

As Liverpool’s international stars begin to wearily make their way back from their respective international tournaments, so Arne Slot will be able to get a better idea of the quality of players he has at his disposal.

The Dutchman has got to create just the right impression from the get go in order to get players loyal to Jurgen Klopp on side.

There’s simply no one else like the German, and the sooner Liverpool players and supporters accept that fact, the better for all concerned.

Liverpool open contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Slot will surely give the job his all, but he’s never played or managed outside the Netherlands, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if it took him a while to get used to the magnitude of the role.

In any event, he has some urgent matters to attend to with his board, and one is the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

CaughtOffside sources understand that Liverpool have already started talks with the player’s agents, and will offer the right-back-cum-midfielder a new contract until 2028/2029.

It’s believed that the initial feeling is that there will be an agreement on personal terms because the England international is prioritising staying at Anfield despite the rumours linking him with a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid.

In fact, Los Blancos have yet to make any move – formal or informal – for the 25-year-old.

CaughtOffside sources also note that should there be any delay in reaching an agreement with Trent, or if the player makes it clear that he will move on to pastures new, the club will target Feyenoord’s right-back Lutsharel Geertruida.

Arne Slot is known to want the transfer of the Dutch defender in any event, but Liverpool will not rush to make a move for him this summer.

That could let in Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal as their Spanish coaches, Luis Henrique and Mikel Arteta, are known to appreciate Geertruida’s talents.

His versatility and capability of playing the full-back, centre-back, and defensive midfielder roles with equal aplomb is of obvious benefit to interested clubs, given their tactical requirements.