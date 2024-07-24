22-year-old talent follows Chelsea on Instagram after transfer expert says €20m bid sent

Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has hinted that he is keen on a move to Chelsea this summer as the 22-year-old has followed the Premier League club on Instagram after the Blues submitted a bid for the shot-stopper.

The London club are in the market for a new number one ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway and they have sent a first bid in the region of €20m to Villarreal for Jorgensen, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Talks are underway to get a deal over the line as the Premier League outfit want to get the transfer done quickly due to Marseille’s interest in Jorgensen.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that the 22-year-old is keen on a move to the Blues and he has given a big hint regarding that as the goalkeeper has started following Chelsea on Instagram.

Personal terms have already been agreed between the Villareal star and Chelsea, with a long-term contract ready to be signed by the Swedish shot-stopper as he closes in on a new chapter in his career at Stamford Bridge.

Why do Chelsea want Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen?

Jorgensen is not the only goalkeeper that Chelsea are interested in this summer but it seems like the Swedish talent is the route they would prefer to go down to address their issues between the sticks.

The 22-year-old became the starting goalkeeper for Villarreal last season having come through the La Liga club’s youth academy and making his debut during the campaign before. The Swedish shot-stopper featured in 37 games for the yellow submarine, keeping just six clean sheets in what was a tricky campaign for the club.

Jorgenson has caught the attention of a lot of clubs as he is a very modern goalkeeper with the 22-year-old being exceptional with his feet. This will be one of the biggest attractions for Chelsea as it is an attribute Enzo Maresca is primarily looking for.