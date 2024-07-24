Getafe to benefit handsomely for years thanks to unusual Man United decision

When Getafe took disgraced Man United star, Mason Greenwood, on loan for the 2023/24 season, it saved the Red Devils from a number of potential issues.

The winger’s personal problems at the time were well documented, and this led to a backlash from supporters that was so severe the club were left with no other option than to move Greenwood abroad.

Getafe to continue to benefit from Man United’s Greenwood sale

The 22-year-old has now made a permanent move to French giants, Marseille, with it believed that manager, Roberto De Zerbi, was key to getting a deal over the line.

That certainly doesn’t appear to have gone down well with a large number of fans and social media users, and a ‘Greenwood not welcome’ hashtag is still understood to be trending on X, formerly Twitter.

United, for their part, are likely to be delighted that the focus can now be on other football matters at Old Trafford, rather than questions having to be fielded consistently relating to Greenwood.

As part of their initial decision to allow the player to join Getafe, it’s come to light that an unusual element of the deal will allow the Spanish top-flight side to benefit throughout Greenwood’s career which, given his age, could last for at least another 10-12 years as a minimum.

According to The Times (subscription required), United inserted a clause that would ensure that Getafe would receive 20 percent of any transfer fee United negotiated for the forward when they sold him permanently – as well as another 20 percent of the Red Devils’ potential further earnings on the player.

Given that the South Madrid outfit are considered as one of the smaller clubs in La Liga, with respect, any monies earned out of Greenwood will surely be welcomed.