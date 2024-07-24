‘Good business’ – Leeds told to offload striker to Premier League club

Former Leed United player Carlton Palmer has told the club they will be doing good business if they can offload Wilfried Gnonto to Everton.

The Whites have sold a number of a players this summer while some have left in a loan move.

After they failed to win promotion to the Premier League, their squad has gone through a major overhaul under manager Daniel Farke.

The latest player who is likely to leave the club is Gnonto and Everton have been tipped to sign him this summer.

Palmer has claimed that Leeds could make a good amount of profit if they sell Gnonto to the Merseyside club.

Speaking to Football League World, he said:

“He’s still 20 years of age, so this would represent a good bit of business by Leeds United, who paid just £3.8million for Gnonto in 2022.

“I know Everton were in for him before and looking to pay £20million – then the fee dropped and Leeds weren’t interested in about £10–15million.

“Good business by Leeds, further reducing their wage bill, and giving them money to reinvest in the squad having already sold Archie Gray.”

Leeds have already lost Gray to Tottenham and now Gnonto is moving to Goodison Park.

Big changes can be expected now and between the start of the season as Leeds consider their options this summer.