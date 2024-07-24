Jadon Sancho sale price revealed and Man United won’t stand in his way

Although Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag appeared to have kissed and made up, it seems that the former England international’s future could still be away from Man United.

Perhaps with a view to maximising the player’s sell-on value, the Dutchman has been keen to draw a line under their spat from last season which saw him banished to training with United’s Academy youngsters for half a season, before a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho’s success at the Bundesliga giants helped put him back into the shop window again, and as Mirror Sport report, the Red Devils have now slapped a £40m sale price on his head, which is a little over half of what they paid for him.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team will almost certainly have had some input into discussions about the player with ten Hag, given that Sancho has been priced reasonably.

Man United want £40m for Jadon Sancho

The fee also allows for some negotiation should any interested parties be keen.

Mirror Sport suggest that Paris Saint-Germain are circling, but it isn’t clear if Sancho himself would accede to a move to the French capital.

Given how well he played in the second half of last season, there’s a school of thought that says he could well be an asset for United in 2024/25, as long as there are no further issues with the club hierarchy.

Sancho would provide the zip and creativity that the Red Devils were missing for long periods of the previous campaign and it would be like signing a brand new player if ten Hag can once again get the best out of him.

With a few weeks left of the transfer window, time will tell if Old Trafford will be Sancho’s permanent home once more or if he will move on to pastures new.