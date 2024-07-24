Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has said yes to a move to Italian champions Inter Milan according to reports in Italy.

The Gunners have had a quiet window so far, but Italy international Riccardo Calafiori is on the verge of becoming the club’s first summer signing in a deal worth a reported €40m.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also looking to move on a number of players with likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah all thought to be for sale.

Kiwior says yes to Inter move

With the imminent arrival of Calafiori, Kiwior will likely find himself surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

The Poland international made 30 appearances in all competitions last season and Arteta relied on the 24-year-old in the second half of the season, with his versatility really helping Arsenal out given he can play at both left and centre back.

Kiwior joined Arsenal back in January 2023 from Italian side Spezia, but he could be set for a return to Italy this summer.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Inter have sounded out Kiwior, and he’s said yes to a move to the San Siro, with the left back believed to be Inter’s top defensive target.

The report adds the Italian champions are determined to sign the Arsenal man, with the Gunners currently unreceptive to a loan which Inter are said to prefer due to their financial situation.

Kiwior’s playing time is likely to decrease next season given the options Arsenal have and new signing Calafiori can play at left back as can Jurrien Timber, who missed all of last season through injury.

The Gunners are in a strong position as Kiwior still has three years left on his contract and he is part of the Arsenal squad for their pre-season tour of America.