Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez linked with a surprise return to the Premier League

Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Colombian star James Rodriguez.

The former Real Madrid star had a great Copa America, and was one of the stars of the tournament as he helped his country reach the finals, only to be beaten narrowly by World Cup winners Argentina.

Rodriguez seeks European return

Rodriguez has terminated his contract with Brazilian club Sao Paulo, just a year after signing with them. As a free agent, he is now available to any club willing to secure his services without a transfer fee.

According to TBR, the player’s representatives have reached out to several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Wolves, and Brighton.

The 33-year-old is particularly eager to move back to Europe, and a return to England is high on his list of preferences.

Rodriguez’s illustrious career marred with injuries

James Rodriguez has had an illustrious career, having played for some of the best teams in the world. James’s breakthrough came during his tenure with FC Porto in Portugal, where he won three Primeira Liga titles and a Europa League, establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in Europe.

James’s star truly rose on the global stage during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Representing Colombia, he emerged as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals, including a stunning volley against Uruguay, which earned him the Puskás Award for the best goal of the year.

His stellar performances in the World Cup earned him a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid, where he contributed to multiple UEFA Champions League titles and domestic successes.

After three years at Madrid, Rodriguez was loaned to Bayern Munich, where he made a significant impact despite facing injuries.

He then joined Premier League side Everton on a free transfer, reuniting with former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

His arrival at Goodison Park generated substantial excitement as he delivered impressive performances, showcasing his creativity and flair. However, injuries and managerial changes at Everton led to a less consistent role in the squad.

Rodriguez’s potential return to the Premier League is now generating buzz, with Aston Villa among the clubs considering adding the experienced playmaker to their ranks.