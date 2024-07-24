Bid made: Chelsea make offer for transfer target following talks with the player, who wants to join

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly made a €20million bid for the transfer of Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who is keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 22-year-old has shone during his time in La Liga, and it seems clear he could be a really good fit for Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the latest update on the saga as he states that new Blues manager Enzo Maresca is keen for the club to bring in a new ‘keeper.

See below for details as Romano posts news of Chelsea’s bid for Jorgensen via his official account on X, formerly Twitter…

Jorgensen could be ideal to provide competition for Robert Sanchez at Chelsea, with the Spanish shot-stopper not exactly looking that convincing for the club since joining from Brighton this time last year.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham set for huge cash windfall thanks to Ipswich Town and Sunderland pact
Arsenal ready to try £55-60m bid for Chelsea transfer target
Newcastle ace Joelinton issues important Bruno Guimaraes update

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope Jorgensen can end up joining soon so that Enzo Maresca can work with him and assess who would be the best option for his first-choice ‘keeper next season.

In the past, Chelsea had a lot of success when their no.1 GK was a genuine world class shot-stopper, with Jose Mourinho’s best sides built around Petr Cech, while Thibaut Courtois also ended up being a hugely important player for them as they won major trophies.

Filip Jorgensen to Chelsea?

That’s a lot of pressure on the likes of Sanchez, or Jorgensen if he comes in, but that’s the standard CFC need to get back to if they are to turn this transitional period into anything more successful in the long run.

More Stories Filip Jorgensen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.