Bid made: Chelsea make offer for transfer target following talks with the player, who wants to join

Chelsea have reportedly made a €20million bid for the transfer of Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who is keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 22-year-old has shone during his time in La Liga, and it seems clear he could be a really good fit for Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the latest update on the saga as he states that new Blues manager Enzo Maresca is keen for the club to bring in a new ‘keeper.

See below for details as Romano posts news of Chelsea’s bid for Jorgensen via his official account on X, formerly Twitter…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea send first bid in the region of €20m to Villarreal for Filip Jorgensen! It follows talks on player side as revealed earlier this week; he’s on the list as potential new GK for Maresca. Jorgensen, keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/EKhcDtYICr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2024

Jorgensen could be ideal to provide competition for Robert Sanchez at Chelsea, with the Spanish shot-stopper not exactly looking that convincing for the club since joining from Brighton this time last year.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope Jorgensen can end up joining soon so that Enzo Maresca can work with him and assess who would be the best option for his first-choice ‘keeper next season.

In the past, Chelsea had a lot of success when their no.1 GK was a genuine world class shot-stopper, with Jose Mourinho’s best sides built around Petr Cech, while Thibaut Courtois also ended up being a hugely important player for them as they won major trophies.

That’s a lot of pressure on the likes of Sanchez, or Jorgensen if he comes in, but that’s the standard CFC need to get back to if they are to turn this transitional period into anything more successful in the long run.