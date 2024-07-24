Julian Alvarez’s position at Man City is now clear after outrageous transfer decision

After a successful Copa America stint with Argentina, Julian Alvarez is already in training for the Olympics with his national team before returning to domestic duties with Man City.

As well respected journalist, Henry Winter, noted on X (formerly Twitter), even before heading to the Olympics, Alvarez’s season had lasted a ridiculous 344 days.

344. The number of days that Julian Alvarez’s season lasted. It began in earnest August 6, ended July 15, 2024. 68 games for his two successful sides champions Manchester City and Copa winners Argentina. It’s actually 364, given than Alvarez reported for City pre-season on July… — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 23, 2024

The demands that are being placed on players nowadays is outrageous and it’s little wonder that there are so many high profile stars being injured.

At 24 years of age, Alvarez is fit enough to just about be able to cope, and his sporadic appearances for his club side – he only played 90 minutes on seven occasions for City during the current calendar year per WhoScored – have give him a little respite.

Man City want €70m + €20m in variables for Julian Alvarez

However, if Atletico Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain follow up any initial interest in him, Alvarez will finally become a main striker and therefore likely to play the majority of games for his club too.

It seems clear that the Spanish and French giants are interested, though City’s decision to demand €70m plus €20m more in variables (Fichajes), might well have put paid to any notion of a move elsewhere.

Though Erling Haaland is always going to be first choice in the centre-forward position for City, the fact that the club have placed such a prohibitive price on Alvarez shows how important they believe he is to their squad.

PSG will likely have more of a chance of landing the player should a transfer battle royale take place over the remaining few weeks of the window, however, with Atleti already having moved on Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata, they may well have enough room in their budget to seriously challenge for Alvarez’s services.