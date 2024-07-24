Serie A giants Juventus are threatening Matias Soule with youth team football for the 2024/25 campaign if he does not complete a move to the Premier League during the current transfer window.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Bianconeri believe a move to an English club would be the most financially advantageous for them as they look to raise funds for new signings throughout the rest of the summer transfer window.

Soule has been earmarked as a player who could bring in a large chunk of cash with West Ham and Leicester City targeting a move for the Argentine talent.

AS Roma are also said to be pursuing a deal and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian side think £23.5m with add-ons is a fair offer for the winger, while Juventus are looking for around £29.4m to part ways with Soule.

All three clubs are firmly in the race and it remains to be seen which one wins it as it looks like the 21-year-old is being forced to leave.

Why are West Ham chasing Juventus’ Matias Soule?

Soule spent last season on loan with Frosinone and impressed with the Italian club across the 39 appearances he made. The Argentine scored 11 goals and assisted a further three, which caught the attention of several clubs ahead of the current transfer window.

Julen Lopetegui is keen to strengthen his West Ham squad after an underwhelming campaign for the Hammers last time around. The main issue for the Spanish coach is the defence and he has already brought in Max Kilman to address this, however, more defensive recruitments are expected.

Attacking-wise, the Premier League club have signed a young winger in the form of Luis Guilherme, which makes a potential move for Soule a bit of a surprise as they play in the same position.

However, the Argentine star can play through the middle as well and the Hammers must view his transfer as a deal too good to pass up as the 21-year-old has the potential to be a future superstar in the sport.