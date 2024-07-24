Video: Leeds United fans will love team goal scored in behind-closed-doors friendly

Leeds United were in action in Germany on Wednesday in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hannover 96 with 20-year-old Mateo Joseph seen putting the finish on a wonderful team goal.

The Yorkshire club won the clash 4-1 courtesy of goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and a brace from Mateo Joseph.

Joseph’s first goal was the pick of the bunch as the forward finished off a wonderful team goal.

Leeds fans wanted to see more of the talented star last season but the 20-year-old never got a run of games in Daniel Farke’s side. The Spaniard is hoping for a more prominent role this season and the match with Hannover shows that he is ready.

The youngster’s impressive goal can be seen below.

Watch: Mateo Joseph finishes off impressive Leeds United team goal