Liverpool interested in two players as they plot double swoop on Premier League club

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool have held discussions with the representatives of Wolves star Pedro Neto, whilst they are also weighing up a move for his team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri according to reports.

It’s been all change at Anfield with Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds have been quiet in the market and are yet to make any signings.

The club will also be looking to clarify the future of some of their key players with some uncertainties surrounding the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool plot double raid on Wolves

Liverpool are in the market for reinforcements and the wide areas are believed to be of interest to the club.

There had been questions over the future of Luis Diaz earlier in the summer, but it now appears the Colombian is set to stay.

Liverpool have been linked with moves for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, but nothing has materialised with the new season drawing closer.

Liverpool are interested in both Neto and Ait-Nouri.

However, GIVEMSPORT have reported that the Anfield outfit have held talks with Wolves and the representatives of Pedro Neto to discuss the possibility of a move.

Neto still has three years left on his current deal meaning Wolves are in a position where they can command a big fee, and the report adds that Liverpool’s interest isn’t going away at they look for competition for Diaz.

The Portugal international is thought to be valued at around £60m, and wants to play for a club with European football if he leaves.

Neto isn’t the only Wolves player the Reds are looking at and GIVEMSPORT add that Ait-Nouri is thought to also be on their radar.

Some reports had suggested the Algerian has a £38m release clause in his contract, but Wolves haven’t confirmed if that’s the case, and a number of Premier League clubs are thought to be interested in the 23-year-old.

The Reds are currently in America on their pre-season tour, where they have matches against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United.

