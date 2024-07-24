Liverpool’s transfer activity hints that they are preparing for superstar’s exit

Liverpool are yet to sign a new player during the current transfer window but behind the scenes, the Reds are believed to be working on several deals, with one area likely to be addressed is the right wing as the club prepares for life after Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian superstar has one year remaining on his current deal at Anfield and there has been no talk of a new one as the Premier League outfit want to get the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk wrapped up first.

Last summer, Salah was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi Arabia, which was turned down by Liverpool, but Pro League clubs remain interested in the winger.

Many fans of the Reds were resigned to the fact that they may lose their main goalscorer this summer but the Egypt international is going nowhere ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway. Next year, however, could be a different story.

Salah experienced a mixed campaign at Anfield last season and the Merseyside club will be aware that he turns 33 in 2025.

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a new winger this summer and that could hint that their Egyptian superstar is off at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool preparing for life after Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have been linked to many wingers throughout the last few weeks with the latest being Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, although The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele reports that there is nothing behind the Premier League club and the Japanese star.

Nevertheless, the right wing position is a role the Reds are looking to sign someone for and according to the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle, this hints that the Merseyside club are preparing for life after their Egyptian superstar.

The Liverpool journalist wrote in his latest piece about Salah for the Liverpool Echo: “Liverpool are scouring for a wide forward this summer indicates they are also considering life after Salah, whether that be next season or the one after that. A succession plan will be required and the Reds’ recruitment team would rather be ahead of that particular curve.