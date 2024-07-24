New report details when Liverpool will make their move in the transfer market

Liverpool are one of two Premier League clubs yet to sign a player during the summer transfer window but a new report details when the Reds will make their move.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele reported this week that Liverpool have not signed any players this summer as a result of Slot wanting to fully assess his squad during the Merseyside club’s upcoming pre-season tour of the United States.

Pre-season for the Dutch coach has not been ideal ahead of his first campaign at Anfield as he does not have all his players to work with due to their participation in Euro 2024 and Copa America.

This will delay any incomings at Liverpool as the Merseyside outfit, alongside Fulham, are the only two Premier League clubs yet to make a major signing this summer.

According to a new report from Football Insider, the Reds will make their move late in the transfer window but are already advancing in talks over multiple deals. Liverpool are working on bringing in a wide forward, centre-back and a defensive midfielder, which should give Slot all the tools he needs to compete at the top of the Premier League.

Patience will be required from fans of the Merseyside club this season on all fronts as transitioning from the Jurgen Klopp era will not be easy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract is Liverpool’s main priority this summer

Although Liverpool have yet to sign a new player this summer, it is key that they keep the ones they have and the Reds’ main priority ahead of the new season is to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract, with Virgil van Dijk likely to follow.

According to The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce, the Premier League side are keen to offer a contract extension to Alexander-Arnold and one is likely to arrive over the coming weeks.

Fans of the Merseyside club will expect the right-back to pen a new deal as the 25-year-old has been at Liverpool for his entire career and is a local boy, but it remains to be seen if Real Madrid can turn the England international’s head.